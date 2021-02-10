WEST NEWBURY — A Lawrence man was arraigned Tuesday and posted $500 cash bail less than 24 hours after he and two other Lawrence men were arrested in what police say was a stolen car.
Heinrich Schnepp, 20, of Cambridge Street was behind the wheel of a white 2011 Honda reported stolen by a Lowell resident when he was pulled over after leaving the Pipestave Hill Park area, according to Newburyport District Court records.
In addition to being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, Schnepp faces charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, attaching plates and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
The two passengers, James Gravel, 23, of J Street and Jesus Garcia, 24, of Florence Avenue, were charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle. Garcia and Gravel were also arraigned but released on personal recognizance.
All three are due back in court March 23 for pretrial hearings.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Judge Peter Doyle to hold Schnepp on $2,500 cash bail, and Gravel and Garcia on $500 cash bail, arguing each defendant had a criminal record. She also said Schnepp tried to mislead police by placing a different license plate on the car.
“It’s clearly not lawfully obtained property,” Kennedy said.
But Schnepp’s attorney, Tony Papoulias, said his client lawfully purchased the car from a friend of an ex-girlfriend and the license plate came with the car.
Kennedy told Doyle that Schnepp was unable to provide police proof of the sale adding to Officer Michael Denaro’s suspicion the car was stolen.
Denaro was checking for speeders on Main Street about 5 p.m. when he saw the Honda leave the park’s entrance. He checked the license plate number and learned the canceled plate belonged to a black 1999 Honda. That prompted Denaro to pull over the sedan.
“I told Mr. Schnepp that I stopped him because the license plate attached to the vehicle was canceled and previously assigned to another vehicle,” Denaro wrote in his report.
Schnepp, who admitted he did not have a driver’s license, and the two passengers were removed from the car and handcuffed. By that time, West Newbury police Officers Danielle Burrill and Ryan Green arrived to assist.
At the police station, Schnepp’s story shifted when it came to who owned the license plate.
“When asked, he said that he did not know who the previous owner of the license plate was,” Denaro wrote. “It is clear that he was aware that the vehicle was stolen since there was a mismatched license plate attached to the rear of the vehicle. There is also no front license plate attached to the vehicle. I was unable to locate any sort of a bill of sale in the vehicle.”
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
