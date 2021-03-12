NEWBURYPORT – Former Commune Cafe owner Bruce Vogel will soon be served with a lawsuit from his former landlord who claims he owes more than $33,000 in rent and other expenses, according to a complaint filed in Newburyport District Court.
The complaint, which was filed on March 2, states Vogel "abandoned the premises" around Nov. 8, 2020, without paying Tracy Place Limited Partnership $32,500 in rent and $849 in parking fees. In addition to the unpaid rent and fees, the Salisbury-based real estate company is seeking damages, interest, costs and attorneys fees.
Vogel, who is an at-large city councilor, owns two other local coffee shops, Plum island Coffee Roasters along the waterfront and Soufflés in Market Square.
Last month, Vogel was given notice to vacate the Plum Island Coffee Roasters location by the end of March by landlord Newburyport Development in order to make room for a Mexican-style cantina expected to open in the fall. News of Plum Island Coffee Roasters' imminent demise resulted in widespread condemnation of Newburyport Development and led to more than 15,200 people signing an online petition hoping to save the business.
Vogel, who said he had yet to be served with the complaint from Tracy Place Limited Partnership, declined comment on the legal action.
"I know nothing about it," he said Friday.
Judge Peter Doyle on Friday granted Tracy Place Limited Partnership attorney John Andrews' motion to appoint a constable to serve Vogel with the complaint.
In a phone interview, Andrews said Vogel will likely be served by the middle of next week.
Commune Cafe closed in October after Vogel's attempts to sell the business failed. In a release sent to The Daily News shortly before the cafe closed for good, Vogel said COVID-19 restrictions had seriously hurt business. Making matters worse, unlike his other two coffee shops, Commune Cafe did not have a robust take-out element.
“After all, the name of the place is Commune – it’s a verb – and without us offering a place to do so, we are not the same destination," Vogel said in the October 2020 release. "Also, without the cooperation of my landlord, committing to the expense of creating partitions needed to adhere to the distancing rules is just not an option."
Commune closed when the pandemic first hit in mid-March, and Vogel said in the release that he had been unable to pay his rent since April. The cafe reopened in late June but was only able to make a third of what it did before COVID-19 struck, he said.
In an October 2020 Daily News story, the listing agent for the property reported rent for the approximately 1,800-square-foot cafe was about $5,000 a month. As of today, the space remains unoccupied.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
