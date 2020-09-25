Lawyer: Newburyport man seeks plea deal in stabbing case

NEWBURYPORT – A lawyer for Thomas Bradbury, a Strong Street man charged with attacking a 70-year-old acquaintance with a knife in February, told a judge his client would like to resolve the charge against him as soon as next week.
Bradbury, 46, faces a single count of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon of a person over 60. He has been in custody since his arrest.
In Newburyport District Court on Thursday, lawyer James Carney told Judge Peter Doyle that Bradbury is ready to put the matter behind him, prompting Doyle to scheduled a plea hearing for Oct. 1.
Bradbury was indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury in July but Carney's appearance Thursday indicates the case will remain in District Court until it is resolved.
Court records show that Bradbury came so close to killing the woman that police believed she might not survive the attack. A police report revealed she sustained two life-threatening neck injuries – a puncture wound and a gash.
Bradbury was arrested following a brief foot chase that ended when police caught him at the entrance ramp to the Gillis Bridge only minutes after the attack
The attack drew several neighbors from their homes along with many drivers who stopped to find out what was happening. Neighbors expressed disbelief that such a brutal attack could take place on their quiet street.
Officers responded to the victim’s home shortly after a relative said he was talking to her on the phone and heard shouting in the background before the phone went dead, according to a police report.
When Officers Joshua Tierney and Ryan Cutter responded, they found the front door damaged and Bradbury inside. As police tried to enter, Bradbury ran out a side door and down Strong Street toward Merrimac Street. The officers ran after him.
While Tierney and Cutter chased, and ultimately captured Bradbury, several other officers, including Megan Tierney, Robert Vatcher, Charles Vorderis and Inspector Dani Sinclair, went into the house and began caring for the injured woman.
Due to the seriousness of the injuries and because Bradbury and the victim knew each other, a state police investigative crime scene unit was called to the home.
A motive for the attack was not clear in several reports written by officers, but it appears Bradbury was “sectioned for evaluations many times over the years and was in and out of trouble with law enforcement,” Sinclair wrote in her report.
“Sectioned,” in police terminology, generally refers to people being taken to a hospital against their will under Section 12 of the Mental Health Act for observation or psychiatric evaluation.
