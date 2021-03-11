NEWBURYPORT — The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM with “Le Nozze di Figaro,” Mozart’s timeless comedy about the feud between the classes and the sexes.
This encore broadcast from 2018 includes bass Ildar Abdrazakov as the quick-witted valet Figaro opposite soprano Nadine Sierra as his equally resourceful bride, the maid Susanna.
Soprano Ailyn Pérez sang the Countess Almaviva with baritone Mariusz Kwiecien as the philandering Count, and mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard was the perpetually love-sick pageboy Cherubino.
Harry Bicket led the Met Orchestra and Chorus. The performance will be heard on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport through the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
