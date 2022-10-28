NEWBURYPORT — Belleville Roots Music Series presents award-winning Québécois band Le Vent du Nord at the Belleville Stage, 300 High St., Newburyport, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m.
The highly acclaimed band Le Vent du Nord is a leading force in Québec’s exciting and progressive Francophone folk movement. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while their highly rhythmic and soulful music, rooted in the Celtic diaspora, is enhanced with a broad range of global influences.
Le Vent du Nord looks beyond the standard approaches to tradition in their collaborations and has created a symphonic concert that, according to “Voir Montreal,” “puts all traditional folk naysayers to shame.” On stage these five friends create intense, joyful and dynamic live performances that expand the bounds of tradition in striking global directions, according to organizers.
Celebrating their 20th anniversary in style, their new album “20 Printemps” has been nominated in both the Traditional Album of the Year category and the Vocal Group of the Year category at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.
Since first launching in August 2002, Le Vent du Nord has enjoyed meteoric success, performing well over 2,000 concerts over four continents and racking up several prestigious awards, including a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros, two Junos (Canada's Grammys), a Félix at ADISQ, a Canadian Folk Music Award, and "Artist of the Year" at Folk Alliance Annual Gala.
The “20 Printemps” 20th anniversary tour has been on the road since the Montreal premiere. Take advantage of the upcoming concert at the Belleville Stage in Newburyport.
Le Vent du Nord concludes the Belleville Stage fall season. For the latest spring schedule updates, to join our mailing list, and to follow us on Facebook, go to www.bellevilleroots.org.
Belleville Congregational Church has long-standing roots in the Newburyport community as a gathering place and as a supporter of local service organizations.
Founded December 2010, the Roots Music Series mission is to bring a variety of high-quality Roots Music to the Newburyport area, to raise funds to restore and maintain the historic 1867 Belleville Meetinghouse and adjacent Fiske Chapel complex, and to serve as gathering places for years to come.
The Belleville Roots Music Series Steering Committee includes Joe Carper, Fred Habib, Donna Wilson Irwin, Ken Irwin, Shawna Kelley, Patsy Nelson, Lisë Reid, Garry Roy, Marcia Shoemaker, and pastor Ross Varney.
Belleville Roots Music concerts are held at the Belleville Stage, 300 High St., Newburyport, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at door; $10 for ages 18 and under. Current COVID-19 protocols will be followed. For more information, email bellevilleroots@gmail.com or visit www.bellevilleroots.org.
