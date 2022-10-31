NEWBURYPORT — Belleville Roots Music Series presents award-winning Québécois band Le Vent du Nord on the Belleville Stage, 300 High St., on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m.
Le Vent du Nord is a leading force in Québec’s progressive Francophone folk movement. The group’s repertoire draws from traditional sources and original compositions while its rhythmic and soulful music, rooted in the Celtic diaspora, is enhanced with a broad range of global influences, according to concert organizers.
On stage, these five friends create intense, joyful and dynamic live performances that expand the bounds of tradition in striking global directions, organizers said.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in style, the group’s new album “20 Printemps” has been nominated in both the Traditional Album of the Year category and the Vocal Group of the Year category at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.
Since first launching in August 2002, Le Vent du Nord has enjoyed meteoric success, performing more than 2,000 concerts on four continents and racking up several awards, including a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros, two Junos (Canada’s Grammys), a Félix at ADISQ, a Canadian Folk Music Award, and “Artist of the Year” at Folk Alliance Annual Gala.
The “20 Printemps” 20th anniversary tour has been on the road since the Montreal premiere.
Le Vent du Nord concludes the Belleville Stage fall season. For the latest spring schedule updates, to join the mailing list and follow on Facebook, go to www.bellevilleroots.org.
Belleville Congregational Church has long-standing roots in the Newburyport community as a gathering place and as a supporter of local service organizations.
The mission of the Roots Music Series, founded in December 2010, is to bring a variety of high-quality roots music to the Newburyport area, raise money to restore and maintain the historic 1867 Belleville Meetinghouse and adjacent Fiske Chapel complex, and to serve as a gathering places for years to come.
The Belleville Roots Music Series steering committee features Joe Carper, Fred Habib, Donna Wilson Irwin, Ken Irwin, Shawna Kelley, Patsy Nelson, Lisë Reid, Garry Roy, Marcia Shoemaker and Pastor Ross Varney.
Belleville Roots Music concerts are held on the Belleville Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at hte door; and $10 for ages 18 and under. Current COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
For more information, email bellevilleroots@gmail.com or visit www.bellevilleroots.org.
