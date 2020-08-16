Leader of Black Ballot Power to speak on Aug. 18    

NEWBURYPORT – Horace Small, founder and executive director of the Union of Minority Neighborhoods and leader of Black Ballot Power, will talk about how best to support voter-registration drives and work toward a fair election from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 via Zoom in a program hosted by Indivisible-RISE Newburyport.
The presentation is aimed at education those on taking part about voter suppression and intimidation and provide recommendations for actions to take before the Nov. 3 election, according to a press release. For the Zoom link, email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
The Union of Minority Neighborhoods organizes and trains people of color and low-income people to end discriminatory policies and practices that limit access to political, economic and social power, according to the release. Black Ballot Power supports Black community activities and organizations in getting out the vote.
Small has been working professionally for nonprofit organizations, government, political campaigns and unions since 1974. He served as president of the National Federation of Black Organizers and Activists for a two-year term and founded the Philadelphia Community School, which trained hundreds of activists in the skills of organizing and citizen empowerment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.