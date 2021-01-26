NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport District Court closed to the public Tuesday after water was shut off to the State Street building and the surrounding area to fix a defective hydrant, according to the Department of Public Services.
DPS director Anthony Furnari said workers tried to fix the leaky hydrant, located in the area of 172 State St., on Monday.
"We noticed it yesterday and tried to shut it down with no luck. The shutoff to the hydrant was broken also so we had to shut the main to repair," Furnari said in an email. "Notices went out to all abutters and all should be back on by 1 p.m."
Furnari said DPS wanted to fix the hydrant before Tuesday night's expected snowfall and a stretch of very cold weather hitting the region later in the week.
Snow showers were expected to move into the Greater Newburyport region late Tuesday and coat the area with 1 to 3 inches. Snow is forecast to continue sporadically into Wednesday. Frigid temperatures enter the region Thursday night and into Friday. The high temperature is predicted to reach around 20 degrees. Friday night temperatures could drop into the single digits, according to the National Weather Service.
With the court building closed to the public, proceedings took place exclusively via video conference or phone call.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
