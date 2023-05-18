NEWBURYPORT — Lifestyle brand LEALLO is now open at 15 State St. in downtown Newburyport. LEALLO features an extensive selection of beautifully constructed, soft wardrobe staples for women including tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, shorts, jackets, jumpsuits, and dresses. LEALLO was founded in 2015 by lifelong fashion industry professional and Hamptons resident Meg Chiarello. The downtown Newburyport store will be the retailer’s first in Massachusetts with longtime Newburyport resident Kara Chiarello at the helm of the boutique.
“Over many years visiting my family, I simply fell in love with Newburyport and its welcoming residents, natural beauty, and authentic downtown vibe. The timing feels right to open our first LEALLO in this amazing town and we are thrilled to be a part of its vibrant retail community,” Meg Chiarello said.
With an emphasis on keeping a low carbon footprint, LEALLO offers eco-conscious packaging, low water consumption dyes, natural fabrics and quality construction that withstand the test of time. LEALLO clothing is made from clean pre-shrunk Peruvian Pima cotton and high-quality cashmere, constructed in certified fair-trade factories, and designed to wash-and-wear beautifully year after year. The brand makes clothing for daughters, mothers, and grandmothers—women who love nature, art, and movement and who strive daily to feel free, comfortable, and authentic.
“LEALLO is the perfect addition to Newburyport’s shopping offerings,” Rebekah Macchia, marketing director for Newburyport Development, said. “Shoppers will love the timeless styling and effortless comfort of LEALLO fashions."
Newburyport Development owns the space where LEALLO operates.
