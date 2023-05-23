ROWLEY — Learn more about the Jewel Mill on Tuesday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rowley Public Library. Also known as the Pearson/Dummer Mills, the Jewel Mill in Rowley occupies part of the original fulling mill site. The first fulling mill was built in 1643 by John Pearson and marked the beginning of the textile industry in the Colonies. The first saw and grist mills were also located there, and later the mills of the Glen Mills Cereal Company owned by the Dummers.
Cheryl Cahill, retired middle school principal and current home-owner of this special property, will talk about its fascinating history.
The program is free and open to the public. The Rowley Public Library is located at 141 Main Street in Rowley. Check its website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call the library at 978-948-2850 for more information.
