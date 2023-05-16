NEWBURYPORT — Come learn about the history of the Wizard of Oz with Laura Keyes on May 23, at 7 p.m. virtually courtesy the Newburyport Public Library.
Just hearing the name “Oz” conjures up fantastic images, adventures, and heartfelt memories. So many of us can recite the plot of the famous story, but how many really know what went into creating it? What influences did L. Frank Baum have in his life as he created what is widely acknowledged as America’s first fairytale? Librarian Laura Keyes will separate fact from fiction as she shares the fantastic story of this amazing man, who created "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz."
Keyes portrayed Dorothy Gale in a school production of The Wizard of Oz when she was in fifth grade. She enjoys researching literary symbolism and is contracted to write a book on that subject. Laura was invited to speak at The Yellow Brick Road at the 21st Century Conference. She is currently director of the Dunlap Public Library District in Central Illinois.
Virtual registration is required. This event is intended for adults. Register at the library website at: newburyportpl.org, or by calling 978-465-4428. Those who sign up and cannot make it, call the library at 978-465-4428 to cancel.
