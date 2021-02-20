NEWBURYPORT – The race is on to secure space inside Newburyport Crossing, the four-story, 76-unit complex set to open this spring next to the MBTA commuter rail station and the Clipper City Rail Trail.
The property, owned by MINCO Development, features 16 studios, 19 one-bedroom, 33 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom apartments. Of those apartments, 25 percent of them – 19 in all – are for people whose income qualifies them for affordable housing.
Rent for housing units that don't fall into that category ranges from $1,750 to $3,000 per month, according to MINCO president Lou Minicucci Jr.
"We think it will be a great asset to the city of Newburyport," Minicucci said Friday afternoon.
He said the finishing touches on the apartment complex, located on the corner of Parker Street and Boston Way, should be completed in April, around the same time residents can start moving in.
Since leasing began on Wednesday, Minicucci said there has been "a lot of interest."
Upon completion, Newburyport Crossing will be one of the first buildings in the city to become LEED certified, a mark of quality and achievement in green building design. The environmental commitment is also shown in the preservation of 7 acres of open space, electric vehicle charging stations, and the latest in air filtration and ventilation, according to Minicucci.
Those interested of securing an apartment should visit the building's website (mincocorp.com/newburyport-crossings-apartments-are-leasing-heres-the-scoop/) and submit contact information to the company. From there a representative will reach out to continue the process, Minicucci said.
“It has been incredibly rewarding to see Newburyport Crossing come together,” Minicucci said in a separate statement. “Providing housing to people from all walks of life has been the driving force of my career and to accomplish that while fulfilling the city’s smart growth vision of creating a vibrant, connected, and green community at the gateway to Newburyport is all I could wish for.”
Monthly rates for the affordable housing units, according to the city's website, range from $1,431 per month for a studio up to $1,970 for a three-bedroom apartment. Water, sewer and hot water are included in the rent. A utility allowance has been deducted for electricity from the rents.
Rents are not income based and applicants are responsible for the full rent. Federal Section 8 rental subsidies will be accepted, but it is up to applicants to talk with their Section 8 holder to determine if they will approve the project and accept the rents.
The minimum incomes needed to lease a unit, without a Section 8 or other housing voucher, are: $42,930 for a studio; $48,660 for a one-bedroom unit; $53,940 for a two-bedroom unit and $59,100 for a three-bedroom unit, according to the city's website.
The application deadline is Feb. 24, with a lottery being held, via video conferencing, on Wednesday, March 17, at 3 p.m. For more information on the lottery and how to apply visit cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3521/f/events/newburyport_crossing_flyer.pdf
While groundbreaking took place in 2018, the project has been in the works since 2013 when the company bid on 11 vacant acres near the commuter rail station from the MBTA.
In 2016, four months after the state formally approved the city’s first Smart Growth Overlay District, which also includes a lot along Route 1 as well as the area around the traffic circle, the Planning Board unanimously endorsed Newburyport Crossing.
“It took a collaborative effort between MINCO and the city of Newburyport to bring Newburyport Crossing to reality,” Minicucci said. “I’m thrilled we are now taking one step closer to welcoming our first residents this spring.”
