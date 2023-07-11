NEWBURYPORT — Renee Leavitt and her Renegades opens for Aaron Goodvin on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
The 25-year-old singer from Woburn is a prolific writer of original songs, publishing three albums and working on her fourth. Leavitt is a master’s student at Boston College after already receiving her first master’s degree from Boston University.
Leavitt will perform “The Serpent” from her third album, “Trilogy.” She is the daughter of Gary Leavitt, former personality at WCEA in Newburyport.
Accompanying Leavitt on stage will be Berklee College of Music fiddle player Annie McDougall, Berklee guitarist Jason Ji, Berklee bass guitarist Daniel Chouinard and electric guitarist Craig Farrington. The performance is being streamed by Country 102.5, the Bull 101.7.
Tickets are $22 for members and $25 for nonmembers. The Firehouse is in Market Square.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit firehouse.org/event/aaron-goodvin.
