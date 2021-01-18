NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library hosts a virtual lecture on The Roaring Twenties on Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
The lecture will be led by hosting historian and educator Christopher Daley, who will provide an entertaining overview of the 1920s, showcasing world events, political events, Prohibition and organized crime, as well as the style, fashion and trends of The Jazz Age.
Register online via the library events calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242. A link will be automatically emailed to participants.
