NEWBURYPORT — A virtual lecture Dec. 12 will explore the lives of William Lloyd Garrison and Harriet Tubman, and how the two came together to further their abolitionist work to change the course of history.
Kate Clifford Larson, who will present the lecture, is a women's studies research scholar at Brandeis University and author of "Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero." She also served as the consulting historian for the 2019 film "Harriet."
"I've come to really love all these historical characters that Tubman interacted with, that supported her, that were part of her world," Larson said, explaining how Garrison was one of the first white people to show Tubman "tremendous respect" and acknowledge her brilliance.
"She helped shape their worldview a bit during the 1850s, and that I find pretty remarkable," Larson said.
The historian, who lives in Winchester, said she has always been interested in women's lives of the past, but her interest in African-American history is another story.
Larson is especially fond of antiquing and collecting old diaries written by women in the 19th century. In 1993, she left her job at a regional investment bank to pursue a master's degree in women's history.
She returned to Simmons University, where she received her bachelor's degree, and discovered a favorite professor of hers, Mark Solomon, was teaching an African-American history course at the time.
"In two weeks, I knew I wanted to study African-American history," she said. "At the very same time, my daughter was 7 years old in second grade and she brought home a little biography on Harriet Tubman."
At this point, Larson said she knew a little about Tubman, but not a lot.
"It was just like this synergy, this confluence of events that made me want to learn more about Harriet Tubman," Larson said, explaining that she then went looking for Tubman biographies at the library only to discover the most recent one was written in 1943.
"I couldn't believe it," Larson said, adding that Solomon and other professors were also surprised at the lack of recent biographies about this historical figure after she shared this with them.
"That set me on a journey of exploring her life and then going on to get my Ph.D. and writing my dissertation about her," she said.
Though some graduate programs expressed concern about her writing a biography on Tubman — someone who did not read or write, so she did not leave any papers behind — the University of New Hampshire welcomed Larson and opened up its resources to her.
"I just feel like my path was laid out in front of me and once I got hooked doing the research, I could not stop," she said. "I still research her life every day. In spite of all the other work that I've done and other biographies I've written, I Google her every day and people contact me all the time about Tubman research."
During the lecture next week, Larson will share a bit about Garrison's life, as well as Tubman's biography, before diving into how their paths intertwined. Garrison was born in Newburyport on Dec. 10, 1805. In particular, Larson said she will share letters showing the admiration Garrison's own children showed for Tubman.
"They saw her as a real person, not as just some sort of Black character on a stage, but as a real woman who loved them, and they loved her." she said. "I want to make the audience see them as real people, not plastic characters from the past."
Larson hopes people will make connections between present day calls for racial justice and the 19th century abolitionist work of Garrison and Tubman.
"Harriet Tubman and William Lloyd Garrison, and their many circles, changed the world," she said. "And we can do that, too, if we could just think broadly and have the courage that those people had back then.
The event, “Lloyd and Moses: The Remarkable Friendship of William Lloyd Garrison and Harriet Tubman,” will be hosted by Newburyport Public Library and begin with remarks by Maximin Clement of the Next Generation Preservationists, information on Garrison's newspaper background from Daily News editor Richard K. Lodge, and an introduction to Larson by Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday.
Following Larson’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer period.
To register for the event, which begins at 7 p.m., go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ns9Abrf8R02VFbh8ou4ZVw or call 978-465-4428, ext. 242. The presentation will also be recorded for future viewing.
A previous article on how this event came together can be found at www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/lecture-to-focus-on-friendship-between-garrison-tubman/article_f1a3962c-bed9-5eca-8ff7-6e3ea13e1e17.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.