NEWBURYPORT — A virtual lecture scheduled for next month, focusing on the friendship between William Lloyd Garrison and Harriet Tubman, follows a summer of Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the country and calls for people to look at their community's relationship with race and inequality.
Garrison, a famed abolitionist who started the anti-slavery newspaper The Liberator in 1831, was born in Newburyport on Dec. 10, 1805. The house at 3-5 School St. where he was born has been a subject of debate over the past year as the current owners have renovated the building, hoping to bring back the home's original exterior.
While some residents believe the city should have purchased the house for a museum, they have also used this as an opportunity to educate others about Garrison's legacy.
When she heard about the renovations to Garrison's house earlier this year, Patricia Peknik, vice chair of the city's Historical Commission and associate professor of American history at Berklee College of Music, said she started thinking about how to put together a lecture about Garrison.
Over the summer, Peknik consulted with Kate Clifford Larson, a women's studies research scholar at Brandeis University and author of "Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero." Larson saw an opportunity to combine a Garrison lecture with a conversation about women's rights.
She thought this type of lecture would be relevant given that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote.
Larson, who served as the consulting historian for the 2019 film "Harriet," has designed a presentation specifically about Garrison's relationship with Tubman. Peknik said Larson is a "dynamic speaker" who will delve deep into the legacies of these two historical figures.
Garrison, who met the Underground Railroad conductor while she was a fugitive from the law in the mid-1850s, gave Tubman her nickname "Moses, the Liberator." Together, their work lives on through ongoing women's rights and voting rights campaigns, anti-racism efforts, equal pay initiatives and social justice movements.
The lecture, which take places Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. on Zoom, was funded by the Next Generation Preservationists, a group of Newburyport High School interns through the Newburyport Preservation Trust. It is sponsored by the Next Generation Preservationists and The Daily News, and presented by the Newburyport Public Library.
Maximin Clement and Trace Lustgarten, both NHS seniors and Next Generation Preservationists, said they find preservation important, especially living in a historic city and knowing that Newburyport had a part in building ships used in the slave trade.
"I think preservation is important globally because some of the most important things now to look at with our own eyes are historic buildings and museums, and I worry that in 100 years if those things are gone we will not know who we were or how we developed as a society," Clement wrote in an email.
"I think it is important that history isn't just recorded, but also stays there," Lustgarten said in a separate statement. "Preserving buildings lets us have physical proof of the past."
The goal of Peknik, as well as others with an interest in preserving Garrison's legacy, is to make this an inaugural event for the city.
"I think this talk is going to be really good and I'm hopeful that we can just continue this tradition and make it an annual Newburyport event," said Jack Santos, a local historian who also saw the Garrison home as a "missed opportunity" for a museum.
The event, "Lloyd and Moses: The Remarkable Friendship of William Lloyd Garrison and Harriet Tubman," will begin with remarks on Garrison's newspaper background by Daily News editor Richard K. Lodge, as well as a statement on racial justice from a Next Generation Preservationist intern.
Following Larson's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer portion moderated by the Newburyport Public Library.
To register for the event, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ns9Abrf8R02VFbh8ou4ZVw or call 978-465-4428, ext. 242. The presentation will also be recorded for future viewing.
