SALISBURY – The Leeward Charitable Association, which operates the Leeward Light thrift shop on Bridge Road, recently donated $70,000 to 10 food pantries in northern Massachusetts, according to officials there.
The donations were made possible by proceeds generated at the Salisbury thrift store and another one in York, Maine.
Local charities receiving money included Our Neighbors’ Table in Amesbury, The Pettengill House in Salisbury, the Seabrook Community Food Pantry, Community Service of Newburyport and The First Parish Food Pantry.
Rob Werner, the Leeward Charitable Foundation’s president, said donations were made possible by dipping into the charity’s rainy day fund, a fund that is also paying its 26 employees even with the locations closed for the last couple of weeks.
“This national crisis has knocked everything out of balance,” Werner said. “While we are all doing our best to keep ourselves and others safe, we can’t forget that there are still some in dire need. Hopefully, this funding will help keep local food pantries operating effectively.”
The rainy day fund is expected to run out soon, Werner added.
“But we can build it up again quickly once we’re back open,” Werner said.
And once that happens, more donations to local pantries will be possible, hopefully as soon as this summer, he said.
