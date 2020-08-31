SALISBURY — Mandatory hand sanitizing and adjusted hours are helping to keep a local charity as popular as ever, even in the middle of a global pandemic.
Shauna Werner is the co-founder of the Leeward Charitable Foundation along with her husband Robert. They oversee two second-hand thrift stores, the Leeward Light Thrift Store on Bridge Road in Salisbury and the Leeward Landing Thrift Store in York, Maine.
The Leeward Charitable Foundation has donated more than $2 million to local charitable organizations including Salisbury's Pettengill House, Amesbury's Our Neighbors' Table and Seabrook's Community Service of Newburyport and Church of Christ since 2009.
Like most businesses throughout New England, the Leeward thrift stores closed down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but not before donating more than $70,000 to Our Neighbors' Table and the Pettengill House.
"We wanted to make sure we did that before we closed down," Shauna Werner said.
Customers were however lining up in the parking lot when Leeward Light reopened in June, according to Werner.
"The customers have been so grateful that we are open and have made the store safe," she said. "A lot of people have lost their jobs too. They need to clothe their kids and clothe themselves. They need pots and pans. Clothing here is $3 to $5, kids clothing is $1 or $2. You're not going to get that anywhere else."
The pandemic has prompted the Werners and their employees to make many changes to their stores.
Each Leeward customer is asked to sanitize their hands when entering a location. The store in York only allows 10 masked customers at a time, while Salisbury allows a dozen.
"You've got to put your mask on and everyone sanitizes their hands when they come in," Shauna Werner said. "If you don't sanitize your hands, you're not coming into the store. Most of my staff are over the age of 60 and I need to protect them."
The Salisbury location used to take in donations throughout the day, but adjusted those hours to between 8 and 10 a.m., when the store itself is closed.
"I think that is something we'd like to keep when this is all over," Werner said. "There's no customers here, trying to park and no one's running into each other. There is plenty of room in the parking lot for social distancing and, we are still pretty much getting the same volume in two hours that we used to get in six."
All sales transactions also take place via credit card or debit card now, no cash.
"That really limits the hand-to-hand transactions," she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
