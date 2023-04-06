NEWBURY — One day after her failed attempt to get an emergency injunction to allow her name to appear on the annual Town Ballot, Select Board candidate Leslie Matthews says she is more determined than ever to give voters the opportunity to vote for her.
“Although I’m disappointed with the outcome, I hold no prejudice and I am moving forward with a write-in ballot,” the Byfield resident confirmed Thursday morning.
On March 27, Town Clerk Gretchen Girard informed Matthews in writing that a problem with her nomination papers meant her name would not be included on the May 9 ballot along with William DiMaio and incumbent J.R. Colby The three candidates are seeking to fill two seats on the Select Board.
In response, Matthews filed for an emergency injunction on March 31, arguing that misinformation on the part of the Town Clerk’s office and Newbury’s website prevented her from correcting her mistakes in a timely fashion to meet the submission deadline. She noted when she submitted her papers she specifically asked if there was anything else she needed to do and the Assistant Clerk told her she was all set. Girard had taken a sick day so was not in the office.
On Wednesday, Lawrence Superior Court Judge Salim Rodriguez Tabit rejected her injunction ruling that the burden was on Matthews to present facts to prove the inaccuracies of the town’s position and to provide the legal authority that would propel the court to order her name back onto the town ballot. Although Tabit was sympathetic to Matthews' situation, he stressed that “this court cannot ignore the law simply because a person relies on incorrect information, even if that information comes from someone who citizens should be able to rely on for knowledge and accuracy in such things.”
Following the ruling, Girard issued a statement that indicated the town’s commitment to helping ensure residents “receive fair and accurate information and assistance from both their town officials and the employees.”
Matthews claims that once word of her situation was made public earlier this week, the response from others in town has been very strong.
The candidate is launching a formal write-in campaign with word of it disseminated by yard signs, postcards, and social media sites –where she’ll ask residents who wish to support her effort to “share the hell out of it.”
Matthews, who moved to Byfield with husband, Tony in July 1999, is currently three years into a five-year term on the Planning Board. She was elected to a one-year term on the land use board prior to that. She describes the her fellow planners as “a generous and respectful group” for whom the public’s needs are always the top priority.
“It's a breath of fresh air, really,” she said, adding that “ the Select Board should respect the people the same way.” In fact, Matthews cites certain town leaders’ frequent lack of civility toward residents as influencing the decision to throw her hat in the ring. Even in her Planning Board role as liaison to the select board, Matthews claims she can’t always get her question or comments recognized. She was once asked to wait until after the meeting had concluded and the cameras were off to have a question addressed –something she refused to do.
“I’ve been shushed at a couple of those meetings,” she said, “I believe that the people of Newbury need someone who thinks independently and doesn't stay in lockstep with the rest of the Select Board.”
She believes residents who disagreed with the Select Board are labeled as “naysayers.” But if elected, she promises to be “a truth sayer” and then let the residents make their own judgments. Matthews says she is uncertain about whether the effort to keep her off the ballot might have in any way been intentional.
“I don’t want to believe that it was,” she said.
