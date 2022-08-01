NEWBURYPORT — An estimated 100 people converged upon The Park Lunch on Saturday to wish a happy 90th birthday to retired Newburyport High football coach Jim Stehlin.
Stehlin, according to friend Charlie Cullen, went to enjoy a family birthday meal at the Merrimac Street restaurant when friends, former players and others surprised him in the parking lot. Afterward, Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon issued a birthday proclamation.
“It was an absolutely epic surprise and perfect celebration for Coach Stehlin,” Cullen said.
Among those wishing Stehlin well were two of his closest friends and longtime Cape Ann League coaching rivals Tom Flaherty and Jack Welch. Retired Pentucket coach Flaherty and retired Ipswich High School coach Welch once vied for the Newburyport High coaching job but lost out to Stehlin.
“It was great to see so many past Clippers come and honor a great man on his 90th birthday,” Reardon said in a separate statement. “Coach Stehlin left a lasting legacy on the football field and with generations of Newburyport High student athletes. I always appreciate the times I get to talk to him and the advice he provides. He is the ultimate class act.”
Stehlin retired in 1983 after almost two decades of walking the sidelines. In 2015, the football field at World War Memorial Stadium was named in his honor.
While speaking to the crowd, Stehlin called Newburyport a “great community” and said he “cherished every minute” he has lived here.
“Being 90, is as I’ve said to so many of you already, is a shock. But I’m so glad I could make it and I’m so glad to be here,” Stehlin said.
Stehlin went on to discuss the importance of not looking behind you.
“Make the most of it and live every minute of it, and be happy where you are,” Stehlin said. “Don’t worry about where you could have been.”
After concluding his off-the-cuff speech, the crowd erupted in applause.
“We love you, coach,” someone screamed.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.