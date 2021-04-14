SEABROOK — The Seabrook American Legion Riders, Chapter 70, is hosting music bingo Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion, 169 Walton Road.
Bingo is free and the group will hold a 50/50 raffle and have door prizes as well.
Because of concerns about the coronavirus, masks are to be worn when entering the building and when a person is not seated. Social distancing rules will be in place and the event is limited to 90 people.
Proceeds are contributed to various charities and those in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.