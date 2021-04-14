SEABROOK – The Seabrook American Legion Riders, Chapter 70, is hosting another Music Bingo event from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 18 at the American Legion. 169 Walton Road.
It's free to play bingo and the group will hold a 50/50 raffle and have door prizes as well.
Because of concerns about the coronavirus, masks are to be worn when entering the building and any time a person is not seated. Social distancing rules also will be in place and the event is limited to 90 people.
Proceeds are contributed to various charities and those in need.
