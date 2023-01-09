AMESBURY — In an effort to expand her service to the community, Katelynn Lemieux has come forward as an applicant for the vacant School Committee position.
The Birchwood Pointe resident is one of four applicants. The other three are Gregory Noyes of Clarks Road, Annmary Connor of Linwood Place and Marcie DiLorenzo of Whittier Street.
Lemieux’s application shows a long history of work with housing departments. At the beginning of 2022, she was named executive director of the Wilmington Housing Authority. In April, she became a tenant selector/trainer for the Georgetown and Topsfield housing authorities.
She serves on the Amesbury Affordable Housing Trust and the I AMESBURY 2030 Task Force. She is also vice president of the North Shore Housing Executive Directors Association, and serves as a community representative and board member for Community Action Inc.
Lemieux told The Daily News over the phone that her history in the community showed her all the resources the city has and inspired her to apply.
“I am dedicated to serving our community. My son and I have lived in Amesbury since 2015 and he is currently at the Amesbury Middle School,” Lemieux said.
She added, “Having an advocate on the Amesbury School Committee that realizes these types of resources is huge because we don’t want just Amesbury families to live here, we want them to thrive here. And a lot of them do need these resources.”
One element she said she believes she would help with is the preservation of physical infrastructure. She praised the new Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School, now under construction next to Cashman Elementary, but emphasized the need to support current buildings.
“In my current role as an executive director of Wilmington Housing Authority, I’m responsible for maintaining 11 buildings in 13 single-family homes for state public housing,” Lemieux said. “I am trying to utilize my skillset for maintaining that existing housing and applying that towards what we have in terms of our infrastructures in the district.”
Another reason she said felt drawn to apply for the position was supporting staff and faculty at all levels in the district by providing her experience with budget and financing.
“It’s a team effort by everyone employed by our district to support our children, and I want to make sure that we are able to support each and every person, and that’s by ensuring that we have the financial means to do so,” Lemieux said. “I intend on using my experience and obtaining additional funding sources and overseeing budgets to assist the district in creating and implementing their budget.”
Lemieux spoke highly of her experience with the schools from a parental perspective.
“I do believe that the academics are fabulous. I see teachers go above and beyond. I see that with my child,” Lemieux said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
