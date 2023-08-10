AMESBURY — The race for at-large city councilor ended with a thud this week following Adrienne Lennon’s decision to no longer run for reelection.
Lennon’s announcement came via Facebook on Wednesday, sharing her journey and thanking those who she worked with along the way, including a special thank-you for City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom and her team. She joined the council in 2019 and is a mother of two.
Three seats are available for at-large city councilor in the upcoming municipal election, with four candidates making up the field prior to Lennon’s withdrawal.
Speaking with The Daily News, she said her recent transition from working in public administration for Gloucester to the private sector as an environmental consultant was a factor in her decision not to run.
“I just decided I don’t really have a lot of bandwidth for the work of council,” Lennon said.
She spoke with excitement about her likely successor, Claudel Frederique.
“Something that I have been asking the council for the entire time I’ve been on is greater diversity. It was really difficult this last cycle being the only woman on council. And I am super thrilled that we have two women joining council and now I have the opportunity to elevate a Black man into the position,” Lennon said.
She spoke highly of Fredrique after meeting him.
“I got a lot of great referrals from a lot of different people who seemed really positive about him, and he has a good energy,” Lennon said.
Frederique, a real estate agent for Newburyport-based Bentley’s Real Estate, offered similar praise for Lennon.
“She’s done a great job for the city thus far, being a public servant for the city,” Frederique said.
Frederique moved to the city with his wife three years ago and is now the father of a 10-month-old boy. He said he chose to run to help continue improving the community his son will grow up in.
“Amesbury is one of those communities that you fall in love with it, and you can see there’s a lot of potential, but you could also see that there’s still work that needs to be done,” Frederique said.
Lennon explained that another reason for her decision came after meeting Gov. Maura Healey for the first time last week. Healey visited Carriagetown to sign a bill for $350 million in support of local infrastructure and since City Council President Nick Wheeler was unable to attend, Lennon represented the City Council.
She said it was easily the highlight of her political career, joking that she was “awestruck and speechless.”
“I literally could only say hello, like I couldn’t even get like, ‘I would love a picture of the two of us for my mom’ out of my mouth,” Lennon said “It’s a historic thing. The governor only comes to Amesbury every four years or so.”
Lennon explained that where she had already been considering withdrawing from reelection, that the unexpected moment seemed like the perfect send-off to her time with the council.
She said one thing she will be focusing on while still in office is the Community Preservation Act, which she worked to ensure would be one of the ballot questions in this year’s election.
“The CPA is the most important opportunity for a community to invest independently in what really matters to them outside of the operating budget of the municipality. The difference that the CPA makes in communities that have adopted it over time is a dramatic change in trajectory,” Lennon said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
