Leo's Club installs new members

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport High School service club, The Leo’s Club, which is affiliated with the Newburyport Lions Club, recently met and installed five new members into their club.
Past District Governor Frank Bertolino installed Max Gagnon, Will Gagnon, Kate Herndon, Gianna McKeown and Sydney Clausen.
Over the years, Leo’s Club members have been busy collecting winter coats for the needy, reading and playing cards with residents in several local nursing homes, tutoring grammar students, and serving dinner at the Salvation Army, among other activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.