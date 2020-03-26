Leo's Club installs new members

Courtesy photoIn a photo taken before the current ban on gatherings of people, the Newburyport High School Leo’s Club, which is affiliated with the Newburyport Lions Club, installed five new members. Pictured, from left, Lions Past District Governor Frank Bertolino, who installed new members Max Gagnon, Will Gagnon, Kate Herndon, Gianna McKeown, and Sydney Clausen, Club President Lucy Gagnon. Not shown, teacher and advisor Catherine Taggert, Lions Club advisors members Denise Maloney, and Marie Lyons.

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport High School service club, The Leo’s Club, which is affiliated with the Newburyport Lions Club, recently met and installed five new members into their club.

Past District Governor Frank Bertolino installed Max Gagnon, Will Gagnon, Kate Herndon, Gianna McKeown and Sydney Clausen.

Over the years, Leo’s Club members have been busy collecting winter coats for the needy, reading and playing cards with residents in several local nursing homes, tutoring grammar students, and serving dinner at the Salvation Army, among other activities.

Tags

Recommended for you