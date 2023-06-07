To the editor:
On May 11, the Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc. (AEFI) held its 20th Annual Hall of Honor. At this delightfully festive celebration, 200 members of the Amesbury community joined AEFI at Holy Family Parish Hall to honor retired Amesbury police Officer Richard Poulin (AHS Class of 1980), former educator Karen Iworski (AHS Class of 1970), and friend of education MaryEllen Shirshac. AEFI also awarded over $52,000 in grants, bringing the total awarded to public school educators since 2002 to nearly $900,000. To view the HOH photo gallery, read descriptions of the grants, and see what is coming up next, please visit www.aefionline.com.
My fellow AEFI board members and I thank the many people who made the HOH such a success with special thanks to the Holy Family Parish, Kerry’s Culinary Creations and Food Truck Appeals, AHS students of AC3, Russ Munroe and Amesbury Community Television, Meryl Goldsmith, Ristorante Molise, Greenery Designs, Newburyport Framers, Newburyport Awards and Engraving, Colleen Toomey, Carol Bartlett, Jean Brockmyre, Marianne Joyce Design Solutions, and the inductees themselves.
The success of AEFI depends on the generosity of the Amesbury community. In this regard, students, their teachers, and parents could hardly be more fortunate—72 individuals and businesses donated more than $62,000 to sponsor this year’s HOH. Among these supporters were the $10,000 Edward Messner Memorial Sponsors: the Provident Community Charitable Organization, the Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation, and the Woody Cammett Legacy Art Bequest. Platinum Sponsors of the HOH donating at the $5,000 level were the Leonardo DRS Charity Fund, Jonathan and Joan Miller, and the Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Foundation. These funds support AEFI's grants.
On a personal note, I thank my fellow AEFI Board members for their hard work on this event and throughout the year and for their patience with this AEFI president. I also to acknowledge the contributions of members departing the board after years of volunteering: Anne Bryant, Marcia Cammett, Jeanne Hallisey, Irene Mahoney, and Janine O’Donnell. You took AEFI to a new level, and Amesbury and I owe you a debt of gratitude. Those of us remaining on the board will miss you as we strive to make AEFI even better.
BILL MESSNER
President
Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc.
