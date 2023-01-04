To the editor:
Munters Corp is a long-time local business, with its Amesbury location serving as its North American headquarters. This integral piece of our commercial base and community has grown into one of our largest private employers in Amesbury. As a city councilor, I know we couldn’t ask for a better corporate partner in our city.
As the need increases for the industrial dehumidification equipment they manufacture, Munters is looking to both expand its footprint and add dozens of new jobs to the already 300-plus people they currently employ at their Monroe Street site. Due to the need for more space, they need to construct a new facility. While New Hampshire has been working hard to attract them across the border, it speaks to Munter’s commitment to our community that they have been working hard and in good faith to find a solution that keeps them in Amesbury.
Mayor (Kassandra) Gove and her team has worked with Munters to build a tax increment financing plan (TIF) that provides incentives and makes it easier for Munters to stay in Amesbury. They’ve identified a new site at South Hunt Road and offered a solution with incentives to keep Munters local.
Now, my colleagues and I must act.
We cannot just give away incentives without benefits to the broader community. As a city councilor, I recognize the importance of such a tradeoff. That’s why I’m excited that the proposed TIF incentives are compelling enough for Munters to stay, and yet they still provide important benefits to our community. These benefits include maintaining their existing jobs while adding close to 100 more. Those jobs will come about because Munters will be investing approximately $40 million into their new site. And this investment, even with TIF incentives, will still yield over $5 million in new property taxes over the 15-year length of the TIF.
As a city councilor, it’s important that we recognize that with this decision we find ourselves at a crossroads. Voting against this package likely means losing Munters, risking their many local employees, snuffing out the positive impact they and their 300 local employees provides to so many local businesses, and losing out on the existing taxes they already pay.
The City Council will be considering this proposal on whether Munters remains part of our city’s economic future. I ask my colleagues to please vote for that future.
ROGER DESCHENES
Amesbury
