To the editor:
In recent years, Amesbury has seen the Historic Preservation Special Permit process used several times to shoehorn in additional new construction housing units on undersized lots in already densely developed neighborhoods. I was not aware of how pervasive this issue is until the problem came knocking on my door a few months ago.
The owners/developers of 6 Center St., with the aid of former Amesbury city planner Nick Cracknell, are attempting to build a new construction single family home on the lot in addition to the existing three-family home on the property. This will be the fourth housing unit on an undersized lot in an R-8 zoning district in the already overdeveloped Powow Hill neighborhood. The small lot does not have adequate space to realistically accommodate the amenities needed for another housing unit including parking without harming multiple abutters to the property.
Additionally, the applicants are requesting waivers for setbacks and dimensional requirements for the new housing unit that are unrelated to the restoration or relocation of a historic structure. This project does not meet the requirements for the issuance of a special permit in accordance with Section XI.J2 of the City Zoning Ordinance.
Similar projects involving new construction and the waiver of required setbacks and dimensional requirements using the same special permit has been approved several times by the Planning Board over the past few years with little regard for the impact to abutters or compliance with the city zoning ordinance.
The misuse of the Historic Preservation Special Permit process to justify new construction under the guise of historical preservation is an abuse of the intent of the ordinance. I encourage all residents of Amesbury that are concerned with overdevelopment, preservation of zoning bylaws, and accurate historical preservation to speak out against this project during the continuation of the public hearing at the Planning Board meeting on February 27th.
EVAN COBURN
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.