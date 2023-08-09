To the editor:
Regarding Amesbury mayoral candidate John Proctor's letter to the editor dated Aug. 8, ("City clerk, Facebook group protecting Gove," Daily News of Newburyport), the co-founders and moderators of the Facebook group Amesbury Talks feel compelled to respond and to correct the misinformation stated by candidate Proctor.
Candidate Proctor has claimed that Amesbury Talks has "declared its bias," that we have "false objectivity," and that we have banned mayoral candidates among other untruths.
Amesbury Talks has been the largest Amesbury-focused discussion group for almost a decade with nearly 12,000 members, all of whom are able to individually voice their opinions within our stated rules of decorum. Amesbury Talks rules and posting guidelines are easily accessible to anyone on Facebook. We expressly state that the purpose of our forum is for community and quite specifically for local political discussions. We make it clear that members on Talks are engaging in a moderated forum.
If a candidate espouses views that are unpopular (or make no sense), they can expect vigorous and often protracted debate by the many smart, informed, and involved members of the community that participate in our forum. This is the original and continuing purpose of the Talks forum. We encourage these types of discussion, as long as it is kept polite and on topic. We do not tolerate excessive rudeness and/or abuse and we take steps to prevent it when we can, and remove it when it happens. Contrary to candidate Proctor's claims, while candidates may choose not to be members, no mayoral candidates have been banned from our forum. We encourage all candidates to share their positions with the community, but they should also be prepared to defend their views as well. It's a discussion forum, not a bulletin board.
Candidate Proctor's campaign launch by his spouse, without a personal or candidate Facebook page or website, was ham-handed and lacked any preparation. His stated opposition to the Munter's TIF and support of a split tax was roundly panned by members of the community. Having a candidate's positions challenged is neither "rude" nor a violation of any of our rules, as long as the conversation is respectful, which it was. That is something that should be expected in our forum, and in the real world. The opinions stated in our forum reflect the individual members' opinions, not the forum, or the moderators.
Many of those same members are also called voters. This candidate, or any others, would do well to understand that.
FRANK CZAR
AMY SHERWOOD
ROB CHAMBERLAIN
GRETCHEN MARINOPOULOS
MICHAEL HOGG
Amesbury Talks co-founders
