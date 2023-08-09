Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.