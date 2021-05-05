To the editor:
One lesson from the Chauvin trial is the importance of exposing state violence.
The Minneapolis police report, "Man dies after medical incident during police Interaction," would have been categorized as routine police activity were it not for the courage of 17-year-old Darnella Frazier, who recorded the murder of George Floyd.
Since the verdict, I cannot stop thinking about Tony Timpa, a 32-year-old man killed by the Dallas police in an eerily similar way.
On Aug. 10, 2016, Timpa called 911 from a store parking lot and said he was off his schizophrenia medication and needed help. When police arrived, Timpa was highly agitated and had been handcuffed by security guards.
Nonetheless, the police officers bound his legs and placed him in a prone position, contrary to their department orders to “not place arrestees in a prone position as it could result in positional asphyxia.”
One officer began kneeling on Timpa’s back, compacting his lungs. Tony begged for his life for 14 minutes. He was pronounced dead by a paramedic almost immediately after being placed in an ambulance.
Like their Minneapolis counterparts, the Dallas officers ignored Tony's pleading. Instead, they joked among themselves, taunting, “Back to school! Come on, wake up!” as his life ended.
This harrowing encounter was filmed and suppressed by the Dallas police. A lawsuit filed by the Timpa family was blocked by a District Court ruling that the police officers were immune from civil suit.
The state extinguished the voices of Tony Timpa and his family, so we need to speak for them.
Tony's death has not received significant media coverage, though reports are available if you search for his name. Videos of his death are now on YouTube. And, the Cato Institute has filed an amicus brief, Timpa v. Dillard, urging the U.S. Fifth Circuit to reverse the District Court’s decision and allow the case to proceed to trial.
I urge readers to contact Sens. Markey and Warren and Rep. Moulton to make sure they know about this case. Then, contact as many news outlets as you can to insist on coverage.
The arc of history does not bend toward justice on its own; we need to keep tugging on it.
Jean Costello
Newburyport
