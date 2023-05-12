To the editor:
I am a 30-plus year resident of Newburyport and I love my city. I am also a registered nurse at Anna Jaques Hospital and I love my hospital. I am fortunate to work with some of the best people I have ever known. My fellow nurses are talented, dedicated, and frustrated.
On March 1, 2019, Anna Jaques Hospital officially became part of Beth Israel Lahey Health. AJH is now part of this organization of 35,000 employees.
As nurses, we believed that this merger would elevate our hospital to become the best it could be. Unfortunately, we are seeing the exact opposite. Looks are deceiving when the community enters the hospital via the new $8 million dollar entrance that creates the illusion our hospital is thriving. However, there are continuous problems that need immediate attention. Safety is one of our top concerns. Our hospital must enforce zero tolerance of violence against health care workers. Also, we have continued problems with lack of or broken equipment.
It is critical that we attract and retain excellent nurses. Our hospital is consistently short staffed. We struggle to keep the nurses we have. After a recent analysis done by the Massachusetts Nursing Association, we discovered that Anna Jacques nurses are the lowest paid in the Merrimack Valley area. It is very discouraging to learn that we are losing hard-working and committed nurses and we are unable to attract and retain new nurses due to lack of fair wages. We presented our administrators with a mid-contract raise in hopes that they will approve it so we can hold onto our greatest resource, nurses.
We want to go back to doing what we do best, taking care of patients. We have been with many of you on the worst days of your lives and have done everything we could to ease your suffering. We need Beth Israel Lahey to invest in our hospital as promised. Help us return this fine hospital to what it once was by demanding better from our hospital. Trust that we will continue to serve our community while doing what we love.
EILEEN RYAN
Newburyport
