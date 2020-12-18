To the editor:
This year, the Maudslay Turkey Trot was run for the 31st time, but for the first and hopefully the last time, it was a virtual race.
Don Henniger ran it for the 31st time and race founder John Wile directed it for the 31st time. The Joppa Flats Running Club would like to thank the Institution for Savings for their generous financial support.
We also want to thank all the runners who registered and donated food. We would also like to thank The Daily News and especially Mac Cerullo for all the pre- and post-race publicity.
Thanks to the RiverWalk brewery for helping us safely distribute the T-shirts. And finally, thanks to Joppa Flats Running Club members Bob Manning, Gary Passler, John Gangemi, John Leary and John Wile.
We are all looking forward to hosting the 32nd Turkey Trot next year in Maudslay.
Mike Fiene
Publicity Chairman
Joppa Flats Running Club
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.