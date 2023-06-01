To the editor:
Deborah Goss, in her letter to the editor (“Biden Is the Biggest Danger to America,” May 26, 2023) makes a lot of outrageous statements but fails to include one single fact that supports any of her claims most of which are not worth repeating. It is, however, difficult to ignore her statement that Biden’s support of Ukraine “is destroying our economy.”
It is not “Biden’s support” of Ukraine but America’s support and as president it is Biden’s job to convey this support. According to a recent Axios poll, 79% of Democrat, 60% of Independent and 42% of Republican voters support aid to Ukraine. Numbers are much higher in Congress as was evident when Zelensky was invited there to address the nation. Not only do a majority of Americans support continued aid to Ukraine but so does most of the world including all of our allies and NATO partners. When Florida republican Matt Gaetz introduced a resolution into the House last February to halt aid, only 10 Republicans voted yes out of a possible total of 222 — the majority preferring to distance themselves from the likes of Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
It is clear Ms. Goss is as ignorant of the economics of the Ukraine war as she is of the politics. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Congress under Biden has to date directed $75 billion of aid to Ukraine including humanitarian, financial and military support. Seventy-five billion dollars represents less than 10% of the annual 2022 United States defense budget of $766 billion. This aid has enabled the Ukrainians to degrade the Russian army and the Putin regime to the point that both have become an international joke — albeit a very bad one. Pentagon officials have estimated that it will be decades before our biggest enemy, Russia, will be able to rebuild their military enough to be serious threat to the United States and this has been accomplished without the loss of one American soldier. Most would call American aid to Ukraine a very good use of our financial and personnel resources.
Finally, I suspect that Ms. Goss is unaware that the United States is obligated by treaty to defend Ukraine who in 1999 signed an agreement in which both Russia and the United States guaranteed Ukraine’s national security in return for their giving up their nuclear weapons. This was the Budapest Memorandum. Russia, an outlaw fascist state which is flagrantly ignoring all of the protocols of the Geneva Conventions, chose to walk away from their agreement. Biden chose to honor our agreement which is exactly what most Americans would expect him to do especially since the Ukrainians are fighting valiantly for many of the things that we Americans value ourselves including preserving their fledging democracy and their right to self-determination.
As we celebrate Memorial Day this weekend and remember the 416,800 American soldiers who died 84 years ago fighting the Nazi aggressors as they swept across Europe, we should as a nation ask ourselves how many of those soldiers who gave up their lives to defeat fascism would want the United States to turn its back on Ukraine. In my opinion the biggest danger to America is not Biden or even Trump. Sadly, it is those among my fellow Americans who have been so brainwashed and deliberately filled with irrational anger and grievances by the by the right-wing media that they are no longer even capable of processing facts and making the kind of informed choices upon which a democracy depends.
PATRICIA WARD
Newburyport
