To the editor:
Warren Russo in his Sept. 3 letter to the editor is incorrect when he states that the First Amendment guarantees freedom of all speech except for the “fire in a theater caveat.”
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the government may constitutionally limit or ban defamatory speech, obscenity, child pornography, fighting words, true threats, words inciting unlawful behavior, lying to Congress or a federal agent, copyright and trademark infringement, what can be said on the radio, and what kind of language and images can be on broadcast television.
Additionally, speech can be regulated by limiting the time, place or manner in which it is made.
Based on the public reporting of the incident on the rail trail, it is likely that Daniel Cain’s public statements fall within two categories of speech that are not protected by the First Amendment: “true threats” and “fighting words.” See Virginia v. Black 538 U.S. 343 (2003) and Chaplinsky v. New Hampshire 315 U.S. 568 (1942).
However, the greater issue is that Russo is giving very bad advice indeed when he counsels us to ignore the hateful rantings of people like Daniel Cain and Robert Roy.
I am glad I live in a community where people stand up to hate and bigotry. The noxious sign has been removed. Cain has been charged. And it is clear, I hope, to everyone what type of behavior this community will not tolerate.
As long as there are people like Roy and Cain among us, I encourage all decent people to ignore Warren Russo and continue to exercise their own First Amendment rights.
Patricia Ward
Newburyport
