If anyone actually thinks that President Trump is a threat to democracy, it’s mystifying what you must think of Joe Biden who passes decrees and signs executive actions to restrict the freedoms of Americans in virtually every way imaginable. In addition to trying to make gas stoves illegal, censor free speech and nearly create a 1984 style "Ministry of Truth," he has weaponized the FBI against parents and citizens, created a humanitarian crisis at our southern Border, among so many other decrees and orders.
He allows the extreme violence from the radical left to go unpunished and demonizes the peaceful protests of the right. Joe Biden has seriously compromised our oil reserves by selling them overseas when the purpose is to keep them for our own needs in a national emergency. The price of food is through the roof, the price of gas as well, and he has given Ukraine billions which, along with his open borders, is destroying our economy. Fentanyl from China is pouring over our southern border and killing millions of Americans, while child abuse and exploitation at the hands of the cartels is going on and is horrifying in its cruelty.
Everything President Trump did was for our good, he worked to improve race relations and provide opportunities by meeting with business representatives in Black communities and has worked tirelessly to create peace in the world. Now we are on the brink of World War III as a direct result of Biden’s actions.
He is not only incompetent but he is either intentionally or unintentionally causing the destruction of America. He, not Donald Trump, is the biggest danger to democracy and the biggest danger to our constitutional republic.
DEBORAH GOSS
Newbury
