To the editor:
I know I haven't lived in Newburyport in more than a decade and a half. I also only get up to visit from Gloucester once or twice a summer because I am working long hours in Cape Ann's seasonal hospitality industry in preparation for what I hope will be my permanent move to Costa Rica a year from this fall.
On my most recent visit, while enjoying a Spanish omelet and a coffee at Angie's, I opened the Daily News and, as I do with every newspaper, I went straight to the op-ed page. I was immediately drawn to a letter written by Deborah Goss ("Letter: Biden is the biggest danger to democracy," May 25, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport) because the heading of the letter read something to the effect that Joe Biden is the greatest threat to democracy facing our nation today.
Now, there is not enough space on the Daily News's op-ed page to address all of the inaccuracies in Ms. Goss's letter.
So, I will focus on one.
In her letter, Ms. Goss claimed President Biden embraces an "open border" immigration policy. That is not only inaccurate, it is an outright lie.
With the exception of not forcibly and cruelly separating migrant children, some just infants, from their parents at the border, as the Trump administration did, there is little difference between the Biden administration's immigration policies and those of the Trump administration.
Much to the anger and chagrin of human and immigrants rights groups, the Biden administration continued the Trump administration's legally questionable practice of forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, in often dangerous and unsanitary conditions, while their applications get processed.
When Title 42, the public health regulation the Trump administration used to rationalize forcing asylum seekers back into Mexico expired recently, the right wing media predicted a tsunami of brown skinned "illegals" would be crossing the border and the Biden administration and Democrats would welcome them with open arms - and voter registration sheets.
That tsunami never materialized.
Why?
Well, first, the Biden administration very publicly announced new, stringent criteria migrants must meet to qualify for asylum.
It also announced, much to the anger of human and immigrants' right groups, that, although it would not resume the Trumpian practice of forcibly separating kids from their parents at the border, it was considering renewing the practice of "family detention".
Finally, the tsunami was also probably prevented because the Biden administration has opened three asylum application processing centers in Ecuador, Colombia, and Panama in the hope of not only easing tensions at the US/Mexico border but to protect migrants from the very real dangers they face on the journey north as they desperately seek better and safer lives for themselves in the U.S.
Inaccurate and lie-filled letters like Ms. Goss', and the MAGA mania of Donald Trump and his cult followers, not Joe Biden, are the greatest threats to "small l, small d" liberal democracy facing our nation today.
Anyone who thinks otherwise is beyond naive, they are fools.
MICHAEL COOK
Gloucester
