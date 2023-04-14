To the editor:
I was disappointed but not surprised by the "whatever it is, I'm against it" reaction to bike lanes for the Gillis Bridge. The rail trails have been a great addition to Newburyport, used by many, many people, and this would close the loop with Salisbury's trails. As usual, traffic concerns are being blown all out of proportion and bizarre side issues raised. Some new striping and a couple of signs is hardly a "boondoggle." Could we just get with the program for once, instead of dragging our heels as usual?
JOEL BROWN
Newburyport
