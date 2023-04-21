To the editor:
The Bingo Night Fundraiser held on March 31 with the Friends of Newburyport Youth Services at the Masonic Lodge was a great success. The funds garnered will all go towards the Newburyport High School’s Class of 2023’s Senior Celebration. Since 1989, Newburyport has been celebrating our amazing seniors’ accomplishments and successes through Senior Celebration; an overnight, safe, substance-free, fun-filled celebration where our seniors are supervised and transported to various venues throughout the evening. This event begins on graduation night, June 4, and continues into the morning of June 5.
We want to thank the donors, the lead sponsors, the Masonic Lodge and The Odd Fellows, City Hall, Arthur S. Page Insurance and all the volunteers for helping us carry this off to the high standard set by our predecessors.
We are so very proud of our high school seniors, and our community that stepped in to help us achieve our goals so that the graduating Class of 2023 can experience this long-standing tradition. We very much appreciate the generosity of the community, local businesses, restaurants, donors, and many volunteers who were essential in making this fundraising effort a big success. We would also like to thank everyone who bought tickets, donated their time and supplies, provided gift cards, and helped during the event.
A big, heartfelt thank you to those on the Bingo Committee; Laurie Naughton, Patty Barbera, Danielle Caponigro, Julie Puleo, Rachel Forrest-Hay, Bianca Riethmueller, Teri Bennett, Elisa Bovee, Heather Affolter, Eileen Gagnon and Kim Patrick-Luskin, among others. Your hard work and commitment over the past several months were crucial in pulling off this incredible event.
We would also like to thank Mayor Sean Reardon, School Superintendent Sean Gallagher and teacher Tracy Glynn for being our celebrity callers and making the night extra special; and Russell Hussey for being on point all night. Also big thanks to the volunteer bartenders Willow Terva and Thomas Murphy. Cheers to the Class of 2023!
With our sincerest gratitude and thanks
THERESA DIPIRO
TINA RAWSON
Bingo Night co-chairpersons
Newburyport
