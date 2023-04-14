To the editor:
Weather permitting, biking is my primary mode of transportation from Newburyport for any excursion 15 miles or under. Beginning at 55, I started biking my age. As long as the temperature is over 55, I’m pedaling. Many people with sturdier constitutions than I bike anytime the roads aren’t iced over. Many poor people have no choice but to bike.
Fossil fuels used in transportation accounts for 28% of all greenhouse gases. It is the numero uno contributor to climate change and extreme weather. Micro mobility — aka. biking and walking — produce no greenhouse gases.
I love biking around Newburyport, except when it comes to crossing the Merrimack on Route 1, i.e., the Gillis Bridge.
It is extremely dangerous to bike on the bridge itself. Using the sidewalk isn’t a lot better because it’s frequently populated with pedestrians or other bicyclists. The law mandates that one walk a bike across the bridge, but the sidewalk is pockmarked and many folks don’t pay attention to the rules. People coming from the opposite direction can force you out onto Route 1 even if you’re walking.
The Gillis Bridge sidewalk links immediately to a beautiful and well-traveled bike trail that goes about 8 miles through Salisbury. It also connects to the Ghost Trail leading to Amesbury providing a bit of an hazardous link to the Whittier Bridge trail back to Newburyport. This is a wonderful and easy loop. A Gillis Bridge bike lane would increase bike traffic along these trails significantly. (The Chain Bridge between Amesbury and Newburyport is also quite dangerous for bikers. Let’s improve that one too!)
Ideally, there are plenty of people like me who would bike from Boston to Montreal and everywhere in between for both business and pleasure if there were trails that made it safe to do so and amenities to support the trip.
Climate change is real. Electrify the transportation sector. Support micro mobility.
MICHAEL SALES
Newburyport
