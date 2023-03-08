To the editor:
On March 2, a letter criticized you (mischaracterizing you as a “journalist”) for not fact-checking (“validating”) a previous letter that the writer considered in error and he credibly supported his criticism of that letter.
In fact, another letter writer had already made the same correction.
That is how we arrive at “truth,” not by muzzling opponents. If an opinion letter is factually incorrect or a respondent wishes to air an opposing view, he/she can and should express his/her own opinion, give him/herself a gold star and move on.
If one is brave enough to poke a hornet’s nest and sees current events from an unconventional viewpoint, that should not be hidden from us. Editors are not reporters, and strive (I hope) to maintain some neutrality in these mini debates.
If your readers would like to watch this process unfold, I urge you to bring back Warren Russo’s columns.
Sincerely,
BEN HEERSINK, M.D.
Newburyport
