To the editor:
Last summer, a close friend was dying of cancer. He and his wife were quite anxious and depressed about his impending death. My wife and I were planning to visit them and we decided to buy some candy with marijuana in it to help them reduce their anxiety. Because there were no pot stores in Newburyport, we drove to a store in Salisbury.
We are both senior citizens, who haven't been carded over alcohol purchases in nearly 50 years. So we were shocked that my wife couldn't even enter the store because she had left her wallet at home and couldn't prove that she was over 21. I went in alone and bought some milk chocolate infused with marijuana. One bar cost $28 plus $5 in taxes for a total of $33. Our friends appreciated the gift.
We saw that the mayor of Newburyport had to reduce the school budget by $74,000 this week. Taxes resulting from the sale of pot in Newburyport would certainly have covered this forced budget reduction. Why can't Newburyport citizens support our local community by buying legal marijuana within our city limits? Why should our tax money go to Salisbury or Amesbury? If senior citizens cannot even enter a pot store without picture ID proof of age, what risk is there that schoolchildren could illegally buy pot?
Marijuana is legal in Massachusetts.
What are the anti-local pot spokespeople really afraid of?
MICHAEL SANDBERG
Newburyport
