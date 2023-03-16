To the editor:
I was disappointed to read the following statement in Joe D’Amore’s column on March 15 (“As I See It: Roll out the (pork) barrel," Daily News of Newburyport): “But [Governor Healey’s] statements also end with a glimpse into the future and they conjure up Pontius Pilate’s washing of his hands of [sic] while transferring the fate of Jesus to the Jews.”
The idea that Jews were, directly or indirectly, responsible for the death of Jesus has been a source of anti-Jewish hate for millennia. Referencing these events in the context of a column about state taxation and spending does nothing to clarify the writer’s point, nor support his argument.
The historical context surrounding Jesus’ death is tremendously complex. It is important to note, however, that the Catholic Church under Pope Paul VI discredited the notion of blaming Jews for the death of Jesus in its “Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions” (Nostra aetate), published in 1964 by the Second Vatican Council. In no uncertain terms, the declaration states that the crucifixion of Jesus “cannot be charged against all the Jews, without distinction, then alive, nor against the Jews of today.”
The casual use of language and metaphors irrelevant to the subject at hand have no place in everyday conversation, much less in political commentary. Unfortunately, this serves to promote damaging rhetoric and tropes that are harmful to the people they malign and to reasonable public discourse.
ALEX MATTHEWS
Congregational Leader
Congregation Ahavas Achim, Newburyport
