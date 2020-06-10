To the editor:
For the betterment of the town, it’s time for new blood on the select board.
Here are important reasons not to vote for the incumbent board members:
A. The Town Hall
In 2017, the voters approved to build a new stand-alone police station and renovate and make an addition to the existing Town Hall on High Road. In the same year the town hired an OPM to manage the projects, in 2018 an architect was hired to design the projects.
In the spring and summer of 2018, l that all changed. The board, under the direction of Colby & Jespersen (C&J), turned against the voters and decided they knew what was best for the town and decided to design a police station and town hall “complex.”
This fiasco cost over $500,000 of taxpayer money (costs for: the OPM, architect, one year of construction escalation and another year lease at Kent Way). Unfortunately for the taxpayer, the meter for the town hall is still running on this one.
In the fall of 2018, the taxpayers overwhelmingly voted the “complex” down. Remember, it was Sheriff Colby and Deputy Sheriff Jespersen who misdirected the town’s efforts and rode this horse into the ground at taxpayer expense.
B. The Mike Doyle story
Along comes the C&J code of ethics created in 2019 and instituted against select board member Mike Doyle in 2019. The investigations were bias, unethical, incomplete, unbalanced and defective. More will be heard on these matters after the ongoing review and determination by the State Ethics Commission.
C. Code of ethics issues
What is the status of the charges of the code of ethics violations against board members Greco and Jespersen in January and February? If the charges against Doyle were so important, why isn’t there anything to show for the other two? C&J are controlling these investigations, any wonder nothing has happened.
D. Newbury Golf Center
And who have been the most disruptive and controlling in the never-ending, three-year controversy about the Newbury Golf Center, you guessed it: C&J. Pay close attention, there will be more to come on this one in June.
E. Town volunteers
Ask yourself why C&J can’t get volunteers to help with town business. Again, the obvious looks you in the face, the people aren’t comfortable with them.
F. Committees
The Media Committee was sent packing because they didn’t believe in the gospel of Colby and they were excommunicated. The Upper Green Committee has been rendered useless by the inactions of C&J.
G. Budget
In light of the fact that revenues across this country at the federal, state and local levels will be reduced because of the pandemic, will this be the year the town reduces spending? The basic position of the town is, it is not important to understand what the town is doing. It is only important to vote for whatever they want and not question it.
It’s time for change.
Jim Moran
Newbury
