To the editor:
This holiday season in Newburyport, we have our own version of Tiny Tim from Dickens' “A Christmas Carol” in the form of Newburyport Youth Services. Serving thousands of youth from around our community, NYS has been the lost child of our city services, cast from the old Kelly School to the old Brown School. But with no investment by the city, the heating ultimately gave out, and for more than a year now NYS has been homeless, yet its cheerful staff continue to try to best serve our kids on a shoestring budget.
Unfortunately, in this story, there are also Scrooges in the form of the City Council, who seem to just be thinking up ways to take away Tiny Tim’s crutch. In May of this year, the council voted against a zoning change that would have allowed for the construction of a new home for NYS while simultaneously stripping $100,000 from a fund that a prior council had established for the creation of a permanent home for NYS. Then in June, the council chopped $30,000 from NYS’s budget for the year, a 7% cut to services in a time of significant inflation. Notably, this cut to NYS represented more than 15% of all of cuts the council made to the more than $90 million city budget, despite the fact that NYS represents less than one half of one percent of the budget for the city.
Moreover, the council has refused to hold a single hearing to discuss the devastating results of NYS’s youth assets survey, which found that 72% of Newburyport’s kids do not feel that their community values them. And why should they? After all, the Scrooges on the council seem more interested in demonizing hardworking charities like the Morrill Foundation—which has had to hire lawyers and forensic accountants to defend themselves against the scurrilous charges of Councilors—than in actually supporting the youth in our community.
Now, Mayor Sean Reardon has gone to the council with cap in hand asking for funds to help Tiny Tim, seeking the Council’s support for his plan to build the children of our community a beautiful new permanent home for NYS. But by all accounts, the council is once again saying “Bah Humbug” to anything for our kids, as many councilors voted against even allowing a discussion of the mayor’s proposal, and for months now the council has refused to have any hearing at all on the topic.
But not all hope is lost. As in the story, there is still time for a Christmas miracle. Perhaps the Ghost of Christmas Past will visit our councilors and remind them of the playful times of their youth. Or the Ghost of Christmas Present will show them the hard work that NYS does out of a small attic office at City Hall for all of the youth of our community. Or, if all else fails, the Ghost of Christmas Future shall show them the graveyard of their political ambitions, upon which their epitaph reads “They failed the children of Newburyport.”
I for one will be hoping that in the new year the council awakens to show kindness, generosity, and compassion to NYS and the children of our fair city. But if they do not, then this next November, it will be time to finally kick these Scrooges out of office.
JARED HUBBARD
Newburyport
