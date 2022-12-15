To the editor:
In a recent Daily News letter to the editor it was suggested that the council was full of Scrooges ("Letter: City Council is Scrooging NYS, Dec. 15, 2022, The Daily News of Newburyport"). Like the Dickens novel, this account was mostly fictional with its loose use of facts, but as I drifted off for my long winter’s nap....
The first spirit visited me just after midnight. I found myself in the back seat of a later model Toyota driven by the former mayor with the current NYS director riding shotgun in a Thelma-and-Louise-like mission to scour the city for the perfect spot for a new NYS building. Suddenly the brakes screech, I’m thrown from my seat and hit my face against the front seat. The car stops right in front of 59 Low St. I awake suddenly to the shouts of JUST BUY IT, JUST BUY IT, JUST BUY IT.
The second spirit brought me to the current budget discussions for NYS. The current shoe-string budget is increased 14% to $1.17 million including $449K from the city (+2.9%), with the rest from grants (Tower) and fees. The good work NYS does is broken into recreation programs (youth-only focus) and social programs (family in-need focus). The youth programs represent 35% of the work, social programs 65%. This is not your parent’s NYS organization. I awake suddenly to shouts of JUST BUILD IT, JUST BUILD IT, JUST BUILD IT.
Like the story, the third spirit is the scariest of them all as it represents not what will happen, but what could happen unless we change our ways. We seem to be going down the same path of all-or-nothing on a new building at a time when every project is over budget, and backlogged on actual ground breaking. If we approved the project tomorrow, it would take two years to finish the design, permitting, and bidding process, then another year and a half to build and open the doors....Tiny Tim will be dead.
Maybe, just maybe, we can enter the new year with open minds? We need creative, out-of-the-box solutions today that are flexible to the evolving needs of this organization. We should commit to having transparent conversations about all the available options with costs that we can all get behind.
As I awaken, I realized I was Scrooged!
JIM MCCAULEY
Newburyport City Council
Ward 5
