To the editor:
A big thank you to everyone that participated, volunteered and attended the July 19 Summerfest at the Newburyport Council on Aging. The event was a huge success with over 130 guests in attendance.
Special thank you to Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury, firefighter Ryan Aghoian and Acting Lt. Jason Lowery for barbecuing the hamburgers and hot dogs and the kitchen crew who served it all. Appreciation and recognition to the Traveling Chef for providing the food, the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village for sponsoring the event and Atria for the Kona Ice Truck.
The music was provided by the COA's own ukulele group. Thank you to John Ross for his great vocals with 50s and 60s music and offering a vintage car show. To the Newburyport High students who assisted with games, thank you.
As always, Mayor Sean Reardon was in attendance to support this event. Thank you for your dedication to our seniors!
ELAINE PAGLIA
Newburyport COA chairperson
