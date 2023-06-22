To the editor:
I write in response to the “As I See It” column of June 7 ("Leadership failures threaten homeowners" Joe D'Amore, Daily News of Newburyport).
While this column correctly argues that insufficient state aid has placed an increasing burden on the taxpayers of Merrimac, Groveland and West Newbury, the author is woefully inaccurate in stating that “one will find very little evidence in public meetings or any actions taken by school leaders to bring the problem to the state and take actionable steps to materially reverse the trends in communities like Pentucket being shortchanged by the state.”
This could not be further from the truth. As a Pentucket School Committee member, I sat through many meetings throughout our most recent budget season. At each of them, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew described his regular meetings with our local legislators to discuss the disparity of the allocation of Chapter 70 funds throughout the state. He also encouraged community members to reach out to our legislators directly, to tell them that Pentucket’s communities cannot continue to be asked to approve Proposition 2 ½ overrides to compensate for the state’s failure to fairly and adequately help fund our public schools. Additionally, I have personally attended several meetings with our local legislators at which Dr. Bartholomew presented, in clear terms, the challenges we face.
Finally, the author’s claim that school leaders “celebrate a successful campaign against Pentucket taxpayers” insults both of those parties. The administration and committee members are partners with our communities, working with Boards of Selectmen and Finance Committee members to develop a cost-effective budget that reflects our educational priorities. But voters have the final say. Last year the district’s override request was not approved, and not one dollar has been spent beyond the approved amount.
It is a stomach-churning exercise as an elected official to approve a school budget under uncertain circumstances, and a serious personal matter for each taxpayer to decide whether to support it – which the majority of Pentucket voters made an informed choice to do.
I and many others remain extraordinarily grateful for the support of our students, faculty, staff, and schools during this most recent override vote, and pledge to continue working with our legislators toward a solution to a funding crisis faced by too many school districts throughout the commonwealth.
JULIE KING
Merrimac
