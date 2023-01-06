To the editor:
Community Service of Newburyport Inc. is very grateful to all the donors who supported our 2022 Holiday Gift Program. Through the generosity of individuals and business partners we were able to distribute close to $14,000 in gift cards, as well as thousands of dollars in high quality personal care products, to local individuals and families in Newburyport, West Newbury and Newbury who were in need this holiday season. With your support, CSN has been providing holiday assistance to our local neighbors since our founding in 1912. Thank you and a happy, healthy new year to all.
RAY PILLIDGE
Executive Director
Community Service of Newburyport, Inc.
