To the editor:
Community Service of Newburyport extends an especially heartfelt thank you to Central Congregational Church and their Christian Outreach Committee for hosting and vigorously promoting a personal care drive to benefit people in need in Newburyport, Newbury, and West Newbury.
Generous donations from both church members and those who utilized the drive-by convenience of dropping off donations on Saturday, April 22, have helped CSN replenish the shelves with much needed personal care items. Maintaining a reliable stock of personal care items for individuals and families allows the people and families we support to have more resources available for food and other necessities.
Central Congregational Church’s commitment to the wider community and their generosity to CSN clients was visible on Saturday with a most inspiring contribution of over 2,000 items for our shelves. CSN is grateful for your efforts and your personal care.
RAY PILIDGE
Community Service of Newburyport Executive Director
