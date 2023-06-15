To the editor:
We’re in the middle of Pride month, in the midst of another brutal political season. And I’ve had it with conservative charges of a ‘gay agenda’ and outrageous claims of sexualizing children, pedophilia and child endangerment. Leave our kids alone! they say.
All of this as if there is no such thing as a straight agenda. The fact is, every day is Straight Pride Day, where the straight agenda is on parade, around the clock, right under out noses. But I don’t hear anyone complaining, which suggests it’s all really not about child protection, or child development, but rather good old fashioned American homophobia.
Can we talk about the straight agenda please? Let’s turn on the television. There’s a beauty contest, objectifying women in every possible way, sponsored by a man who brags about grabbing women by the genitals. He got elected president. There’s a strong man contest which encourages dangerous growth hormones to be more ‘masculine.’ Here are shows like "The Bachelor" and "Real Housewives" that make a mockery of true love and relationship. Oh, and here’s a show about a family with 19 children that follows an ultra-conservative spiritual leader charged with dozens of charges of sexual misconduct. Wow. Ok, time for commercials. Toothpaste for sex appeal. Clothing for sexual objectification. More sex.
Oh well, let’s turn off the television and walk out into the real world. Here’s the conservative church that systematically harbored and protected child predators. There’s a child carrying a doll with hyper-sexualized features. There’s a traditional family, nearly one out of every two, whose children are shattered by divorce. Here’s an advertisement for a child beauty pageant which features a swimsuit competition. Yikes. And there’s the conservative politician preaching about the dangers of "wokism" while denying women and children healthcare and food assistance.
And there, in the shadows, are the young people who are frightened, alone, isolated, made to feel ashamed of who they are, thinking of self-harm, because their family has rejected them. To Conservative, Straight America: If you think that can’t be your child, then you are dangerously mistaken. If you want to talk about child development and child safety, get your own house in order. Then we can talk.
BRUCE DEVEAU
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.